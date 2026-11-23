Metropolitan Gregory of Vratsa has been appointed locum tenens of the Diocese of Lovech until a new metropolitan is elected. The decision was taken at an extraordinary meeting of the Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church following the death of Metropolitan Gavriil of Lovech on November 22.

As locum tenens, Metropolitan Gregory will temporarily administer the diocese and organize the procedure for electing a new Metropolitan of Lovech in accordance with the statutes of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church. The decision sets out the next stage for the Diocese of Lovech following the death of its long-serving hierarch.

Funeral service to be held in Lovech on November 24

The funeral service for Metropolitan Gavriil will be held on November 24 at the Cathedral Church of „Sts. Cyril and Methodius“ in Lovech. The Divine Liturgy will begin at 9:00 a.m. and will be presided over by Metropolitan Gregory of Vratsa.

The funeral service itself is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. It will be led by Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil, concelebrating with hierarchs of the Holy Synod and bishops of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church.

The burial will take place in the grounds of the Church of „Holy Trinity“ in Lovech, where the building of the Diocese of Lovech is also located.

Sources: nova.bg