Assoc. Prof. Tonka Varleva is the new Chief State Health Inspector. She is a physician with more than 35 years of professional experience in healthcare, health policy, global health and academic teaching.

More than 25 years of her professional career have been associated with the Ministry of Health, where she has held expert and managerial positions. She led the development of eight national programmes for the prevention and control of HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and viral hepatitis. She also worked on the implementation of the Strategy for Combating Drug Addiction and the National Programme for Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases.

Experience in epidemiology and global health

Varleva served as the Ministry of Health’s contact point with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. She was also director of the HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis prevention and control programmes funded by the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

Since 2021, she has participated in the work of various committees of the Global Fund, and in 2024 she was nominated for a second term as a member of its Board, representing the countries of Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

She began her career as a paediatrician. She later worked as an assistant in the Department of Epidemiology, Infectious, Parasitic and Tropical Diseases at the Medical Academy – Sofia, and subsequently as a senior assistant in the Virology Department of the National Centre of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases. She has taught at the Medical University – Pleven, the Military Medical Academy and the Faculty of Medicine at Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“.

Assoc. Prof. Varleva graduated in medicine from the Medical University – Sofia. She holds specialisations in epidemiology and virology, a master’s degree in health policy and health management, as well as a PhD in epidemiology, awarded in 2019. Since 2021, she has been an associate professor in the same speciality.

The appointment follows Angel Kunchev’s resignation

On 26 August 2026, Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev submitted an application to be released from the position he had held since 2011. As grounds, he cited reaching retirement age and his disagreement with the planned reform of state health control.

The Ministry of Health said that the reform envisages retaining the 28 territorial structures, consolidating duplicate administrative activities, introducing unified rules and implementing electronic traceability.

“The changes will be implemented in stages,” the Ministry of Health said.

The new Chief State Health Inspector is taking up the position against the backdrop of these planned changes in the state health control system.

Sources: dariknews.bg