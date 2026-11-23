Sofia is prepared for winter maintenance with 170 snowplows, more than 400 inspected vehicles and specialized machines, and over 23,000 tons of materials for treating icy and frozen areas. More than 5 tons of sand have also been secured for the roads to Vitosha.

Preparations began as early as October, Deputy Mayor for Ecology Nikolay Nedelkov said. In the event of snowfall, the machines will be deployed from 50 pre-designated staging areas so they can begin work more quickly.

“Preparations for Sofia’s winter maintenance began as early as October. The readiness of the cleaning companies and the available equipment has been checked, and in the event of snowfall in the city, 50 pre-designated staging areas will be used so that the machines can begin work more quickly,” Nikolay Nedelkov said.

The director of the Sofia Inspectorate, Pavlin Kodzhahristov, specified that 170 of the more than 400 inspected vehicles and specialized machines are snowplows.

Streets served by public transport are the priority

“We inspected more than 400 vehicles and specialized machines, 170 of which are snowplows,” Pavlin Kodzhahristov said.

Cleaning will begin with the streets used by public transport. The intercity roads within the municipal road network will be treated next, followed by the streets inside the neighborhoods.

The sections in areas with mountainous terrain, including Bankya, Ovcha Kupel and Pancharevo, are more difficult to treat. According to Nikolay Nedelkov, the first snowfalls are expected to occur precisely there.

Higher penalties for cleaning companies

The Sofia Inspectorate warns that companies failing to fulfill their obligations will face the maximum penalties. Fines have been significantly increased under the new contracts.

The fine for an uncleared bus stop is now €1,500, compared with the previous 500 leva. The fine for uncleared snow around a tree is €700.

Sources: nova.bg