Prime Minister Rumen Radev held a meeting with a World Bank delegation at the Council of Ministers. The talks focused primarily on opportunities to finance large-scale transport infrastructure projects and expand cooperation between Bulgaria and the international financial institution.

The possibility of the World Bank providing expert and technical support in the preparation and implementation of future projects was discussed. The agenda also included models for developing and implementing public-private partnerships.

Participation of Bulgarian institutions

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investment and Industry Aleksandar Pulev, Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shikov, Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev, and Executive Director of the Bulgarian Investment Agency Asen Nenchev took part in the meeting.

Representing the World Bank were Anna Akhalkatsi, Regional Director of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development for EU countries, Inés Rocha, Regional Director of the International Finance Corporation for Europe, and Jason Pelmar, Head of the World Bank Group Office in Bulgaria.

Focus on investment

The talks also covered opportunities to attract foreign direct investment to Bulgaria. The published information did not specify any particular amounts, deadlines or a signed agreement for a specific infrastructure project.

Sources: nova.bg