A large-scale rescue exercise near Vidin simulated a serious chemical accident involving a crash, a spill of a hazardous substance and an injured driver. The scenario was played out on a main road near an industrial zone amid difficult weather conditions.

A truck crashes into a parked tanker truck, from which a toxic cargo begins to leak. The driver is trapped in the cab and cannot leave the dangerous area on his own. After the signal is received via the 112 emergency number, firefighters are the first to arrive, identifying the cargo by the tanker’s code.

„Every tanker has what is known as a code, which indicates the type of hazardous cargo it is carrying,“ explained Commissioner Stilian Peshev, director of the Vidin Regional Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection – Vidin. According to him, a reference guide for hazardous substances established that the substance was highly carcinogenic and toxic.

A safe zone was established

A mobile weather station was used to determine the direction of the wind so that a safe zone could be outlined around the site of the incident. While some teams secured the perimeter, others reached the injured driver. Police officers and a team from the Emergency Medical Care Centre also arrived at the scene.

The driver was fitted with a protective mask supplied with pressurized air, allowing him to breathe in the dangerous area. After being brought out, he had to pass through a decontamination station before being transported by ambulance to hospital.

„The team from the Emergency Medical Care Centre waits until our officers manage to remove the injured driver and he passes through the decontamination station,“ Peshev said.

Specialized team seals the leak

Due to the tanker’s serious loss of containment, a specialized team from Montana was included in the exercise. Its task was to seal the leak. The training exercise tests the coordination between the fire service, police, emergency medical services and the other structures of the unified rescue system.

„When such incidents occur, action must be taken very quickly, appropriately and seriously in order to minimize the damage,“ said Vidin Regional Governor Ognyan Asenov.

The scenario is based on a risk that the area has already faced. Years ago, a tanker carrying sulfuric acid overturned near Bregovo, resulting in a spill. According to Commissioner Peshev, the leak was contained without injuries, damage to infrastructure or environmental consequences.

The exercise was held to maintain the teams’ readiness to respond to an incident involving hazardous substances near a populated area.

Sources: bntnews.bg