Two crashes involving heavy goods vehicles occurred within the space of several hours near the Veliko Tarnovo village of Samovodene. No one was injured in either incident, and traffic in the area is moving normally, NOVA reports.

In one of the incidents, a truck left the roadway and ended up in a ditch near Samovodene. The vehicle is not obstructing passage and is not causing any traffic disruptions. The wet and slippery road surface is cited as a factor in the crash.

Earlier, between Samovodene and Polikraishte, another heavy goods vehicle entered the oncoming lane and blocked the road. No one involved in the incident was injured either, and traffic is passing without problems.

Road surfaces in the Veliko Tarnovo area are wet and slippery. Drivers have been urged to exercise increased caution and drive at an appropriate speed.

Sources: nova.bg