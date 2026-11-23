Prices of fuels and lubricants for personal transport in Bulgaria increased by 42.8% in October 2026 compared with the same month last year. This puts the country in second place in the European Union in terms of annual growth, after Estonia, where the increase was 44.1%. In Lithuania, the increase was 42.3%, while the average growth for the EU reached 29.5%, Eurostat data show.

In Bulgaria, the annual price increase accelerated for the third consecutive month – from 34.5% in August to 42.2% in September and 42.8% in October.

Mirchev linked the increase to the fuel market

Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria”, said that the reason for the price increase was not the introduction of the euro, but the way the fuel market in Bulgaria operates, as well as the significant role of the refinery in Burgas.

According to him, “Lukoil Neftochim” supplies around 80% of the fuel on the Bulgarian market. Mirchev claims that despite the appointment of a special administrator, the state still lacks sufficient transparency regarding supply prices and profits along the chain.

“This is how the refinery is being drained,” Ivaylo Mirchev wrote.

He points out that the National Assembly lifted the ban on diesel exports on the grounds that the refinery produces more fuel than is needed for the domestic market. According to Mirchev, at the same time, significant quantities of Iraqi oil are being imported through Turkey at prices around 10% higher than the quotations for Brent crude.

Compensation of 20 euro cents per litre proposed

Mirchev forecast that the refinery’s profit for 2026 would be around 2 billion euros. According to him, this profit could be taxed at 33%, with the proceeds used to finance a consumer compensation mechanism proposed by “Democratic Bulgaria”.

The idea envisages a discount of 20 euro cents for every litre of regular A-95 petrol and diesel. When filling up with 50 litres, the compensation would amount to 10 euros, and with 100 litres – 20 euros. The proposal is for the funds to be deducted directly at the petrol station.

Possible sources include additional VAT revenue from the increased fuel prices and a windfall tax on profits in the oil sector, including those of “Lukoil”. Legislative changes will be necessary to implement the measure. As of now, the proposal is not an adopted compensation scheme.

Sources: focus-news.net, eurocom.bg