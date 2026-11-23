Dulovo’s chief architect, Ivan Penev, denied being pressured by Mayor Nevhis Mustafa to issue certificates of tolerance for illegal structures in exchange for political support. His statement came after searches and seizures at the Dulovo Municipality building and in a private office.

The pre-trial proceedings are supervised by the Silistra District Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities are examining information that the chief architect was being forced to issue documents for illegal structures belonging to residents from minority communities, in exchange for which support for the mayor in the next local elections was allegedly expected.

“There is no such thing... As for the pressure, there is absolutely nothing like that—it even sounds funny to me,” Penev said. He pointed out that the Economic Police were examining certificates of tolerance, construction permits and other documentation, without specifying that any particular violation had been established.

Nevhis Mustafa also rejects the claims. She told the Bulgarian National Radio that the properties being examined are not municipal and are not connected with the municipality’s activities. The mayor is in Spain on leave for training under the “Erasmus Plus” programme.

There is currently no information about any charges being brought. The investigation continues.

Sources: bnrnews.bg