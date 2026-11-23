Incomes in the public sector should be increased by another 1.2% to compensate for inflation during the year. This was stated by economist Lyuboslav Kostov on NOVA NEWS’s “The Day Live.”

According to him, the necessary funds amount to slightly more than €40 million. The money could be secured if budget revenues exceed the projected levels.

“Incomes in the public sector should be increased by another 1.2%,” said Lyuboslav Kostov.

Kostov rejected the thesis that inflation is mainly a consequence of wage growth. According to him, the increase in prices is primarily linked to problems in supply chains and supply shocks.

“Incomes are rising in order to catch up with inflation,” the economist pointed out. He gave the example of the 5% increase in remuneration at the beginning of the year, against projected inflation of 6.2%.

Expectations for the 2027 budget

Kostov described the gross domestic product projected in the 2027 budget as underestimated. According to him, tax revenues could be between €400 million and €500 million higher than forecast.

This could lead to a deficit below the planned 3.5%, the economist believes. He identified higher revenues as a possible source for the additional increase in incomes in the public sector.

Kostov said he supports the social measures in the budget but criticized the changes to the formula for determining the minimum wage. According to him, removing the previous automatic mechanism could lead to slower growth in the minimum wage.

Proposal on food vouchers and the healthcare system

On the subject of food vouchers, Kostov said that the shortage could be the result of an uneven distribution of quotas among employers.

He proposed that, in the event of problems with the individual quotas of certain companies, the Ministry of Finance should carry out an internal redistribution so that the vouchers can be provided by the end of the year.

Kostov also said that hospitals should not be commercial companies operating for profit. According to him, comprehensive reform of healthcare system financing is needed, but it must be well prepared and explained to the public.

Sources: nova.bg