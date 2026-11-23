The war in Ukraine has already reached the Black Sea and is creating risks for national security, citizens, the economy of Bulgaria and the countries of the region. President Iliana Iotova said this at a meeting with the Permanent Representative of the United States to NATO, Matthew Whitaker.

“A collective effort is needed both within the European Union and NATO to ensure timely and effective measures,” Iotova said. According to her, the consequences could also affect food security outside Europe.

Drone attacks are also affecting shipping

The meeting at 2 Dondukov Boulevard discussed the increased frequency of drone attacks in the Black Sea and the security of commercial shipping. The issue was also discussed at the European Union summit, as well as in allied and bilateral formats.

Iotova identified the expansion of enhanced vigilance measures במסגרת the “Eastern Sentry” operation as one possible way of strengthening security on NATO’s Eastern Flank. The President also raised the issue of the need for a moratorium on hostilities in the Black Sea.

Matthew Whitaker is visiting Bulgaria at the invitation of Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov, who also took part in the meeting.

Yotova called for Ukraine and the EU to take part in the negotiations

The President underlined the Bulgarian position that efforts are needed to launch peace negotiations on Ukraine. In her view, lasting and just peace can be achieved only with the participation of Ukraine and the European Union in the process.

The development of the EU’s defence capabilities was also among the topics discussed. Iotova stressed the need for member states to coordinate their actions in the defence industry, as well as to deepen cooperation between the EU and NATO.

Infrastructure and energy are also in focus

The conversation also included the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the United States. Iotova highlighted opportunities for its development in infrastructure, high technology, artificial intelligence and energy.

The President said that Bulgaria has significant potential in these areas and that in the coming years the country will be connected by infrastructure, energy and digital corridors.

Sources: dariknews.bg, bta.bg