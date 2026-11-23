The Central Election Commission will present the certificates to President-elect Iliyana Yotova and Vice President-elect Kiril Valchev on November 24. The official ceremony will begin at 2:00 p.m. in the National Assembly building.

“The official ceremony will be held on November 24, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. in the National Assembly building,” the CEC said.

Yotova and Valchev were declared elected following the second round of the presidential election, held on November 1. The CEC’s decision on their election is dated November 3, 2026.

The certificates were initially scheduled to be presented on November 11. However, the ceremony was postponed due to the national mourning declared in memory of those who died in the serious crashes on the “Trakia” Motorway.

With the upcoming presentation, the CEC will carry out the official procedure certifying the election of the new president and vice president.

Sources: bntnews.bg, btvnovinite.bg