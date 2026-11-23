Bobov Dol Prison was officially closed on November 20. Around 200 inmates will be transferred in stages to the new prison complex in the village of Samoranovo, and the final transfer of inmates and staff must be completed by mid-December.

The decision is part of the government’s program in the “Justice” section. The Ministry of Justice cites the severely dilapidated building in Bobov Dol and the impracticality of making further investments in it as the reasons. The transfer arrangements were coordinated between the administrations of the two prisons, the local structures of the General Directorate “Security” and the Ministry of Interior.

“The closure also achieves other results – on the one hand, the expenses and administration of the General Directorate for the Execution of Punishments are optimized, while on the other, the international commitments undertaken by the state are being fulfilled,” the Ministry of Justice said.

The Samoranovo complex has 400 places

The new prison complex in Samoranovo was built with financial support from the Norwegian Financial Mechanism. It includes a prison with a capacity of 400 inmates, an administrative building and a training center for the training and qualification enhancement of employees of the General Directorate for the Execution of Punishments.

Its grounds also include a transitional unit, a school, industrial workshops, a sports field and a chapel. A social center is also planned, aimed at the social adaptation and sustainable reintegration of inmates.

Dynamic security is being introduced

One of the requirements for the new complex is the introduction of dynamic security. The method combines physical and organizational measures with constant interaction and active communication between staff and prisoners.

The transfer marks the end of the operation of Bobov Dol Prison, while the capacity and infrastructure in Samoranovo will allow more inmates to be accommodated and activities related to education, work and preparation for their return to society to be carried out.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg