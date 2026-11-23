Water supply in the town of Knezha has been cut off due to a fallen tree in the area of Opalchenska Street. When it fell, the tree severed the overhead power grid, while its uprooted root system damaged the underground distribution water main.

Water supply throughout the town has been shut off since 18:00. The service will remain suspended until the consequences of the incident have been fully dealt with.

The emergency crews of „ViK“ – Pleven are on site and working together with teams from the power distribution company and Interior Ministry officers.

„The emergency crews of „ViK“ – Pleven are on site and working in full coordination with the teams of the power distribution company and Interior Ministry officers to secure the area and repair the damage as quickly as possible,“ the company said.

„ViK“ – Pleven will keep consumers informed about the progress of the repair work and the restoration of the water supply.

The incident occurred amid strong winds. An orange code warning of dangerous weather has been issued for Pleven Region due to expected wind gusts.

Sources: bta.bg