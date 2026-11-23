The first snow fell in Sofia, Pernik region and at the Petrohan Pass. Light snowflakes were captured in various districts of the capital, while heavy snow fell in the village of Kosharevo, Breznik Municipality.

Snowfall in the Pernik region began in the late afternoon. Footage from the area was published by MeteoBalkans. Video recordings also show snow-covered Kosharevo.

There is also light snow and low temperatures at the Petrohan Pass. Due to the high altitude, sharp turns and sudden changes in the weather, conditions could become more difficult for drivers.

Cold weather began after the passage of a front

For November 23, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology forecast rain, which in some places across the high western fields will temporarily turn into snow. “In some places across the high western fields, the rain will briefly turn into snow, but will quickly stop,” the NIMH forecast states.

According to the forecast, the change is associated with the passage of a cold atmospheric front. The wind is shifting from southwest to northwest and strengthening, while temperatures in the western regions are falling to values close to 0 degrees.

For Sofia, the NIMH forecasts significant cloud cover and rain during the day, with a rapid drop in temperatures in the afternoon. On November 24, minimum temperatures of around minus 2 degrees and maximum temperatures of around 4 degrees are expected.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, dariknews.bg