Chronic underfunding of hospitals is deepening, while the limited increase in funding for hospital care is creating risks for staff, equipment and the development of medical structures. This was stated by Dr. Tsvetelina Spiridonova, chair of KRIB’s Health Committee.

According to her, in the current budget, funding for hospital care is increasing by 8.3%, while the increase for outpatient care is around 20%. With reported inflation of 6.1%, the real increase in the hospital budget amounts to approximately 2.2%.

More funding for preventive care

“In practice, this means capital investment, innovation and new equipment will be close to zero. But above all, it affects our patients. We cannot provide the latest advances in medicine,” Dr. Spiridonova said.

She described the increase in funding for outpatient care as one of the positive elements in the budget. The segment includes primary and specialised medical care, medical diagnostic activities and dental care.

According to Spiridonova, 8 million has been allocated for preventive care from the funds for outpatient care. She stressed that prevention is important, but patients who have not received sufficient treatment outside hospitals subsequently end up in hospital structures.

The staffing shortage is deepening

The chair of KRIB’s Health Committee warned that hospitals will have limited opportunities to purchase new equipment, fund specialisations and increase the salaries of medical professionals.

“Chronic underfunding of hospitals is deepening and things are becoming critical,” she said.

According to her, doctors and nurses are increasingly leaving hospitals and moving to outpatient care, where there are no overnight or holiday shifts. She noted that the trend is being observed among paediatricians and neurologists, and increasingly among cardiologists as well.

Spiridonova gave an example involving patients’ access to care in Vratsa, where, according to her, a child with pneumonia and severe respiratory failure could not be admitted to hospital due to a lack of a doctor. She said that outpatient clinics had been operating in the region, but after 5–6 p.m. specialists were no longer available.

KRIB proposes oversight and budget changes

KRIB is calling for more serious oversight of healthcare funding and for a mechanism whereby funds proven to have been misused can be returned to the budget. Spiridonova also supported the full digitalisation of healthcare, including SMS notifications to patients about medical activities carried out.

The organisation has proposed that, during the second reading, the transfer of 81 million euros from hospital care to outpatient care be discussed through an annex between the Bulgarian Medical Association and the National Health Insurance Fund. According to Spiridonova, such a change without structural reforms in outpatient care could lead to chaos and create risks both for patients and for hospital funding.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg