Security in the Black Sea must be part of the European vision for fisheries through 2040, Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski said at a meeting of the EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council in Brussels. According to him, the geopolitical situation and the risks in the region directly restrict fishing and make regional cooperation more difficult.

Abrovski welcomed the European Commission’s strategic document, but insisted that regional specificities and the socioeconomic challenges facing member states should be reflected more clearly in it. The vision for 2040 sets the EU’s long-term direction for a sector that must be sustainable, competitive and resilient to change.

Focus on coastal communities

The Bulgarian minister identified as a priority the creation of conditions to attract young people to fisheries, preserve the livelihoods of coastal communities and increase competitiveness without additional administrative burdens. Bulgaria also supports the initiative for a future Declaration on the Black Sea, which, according to Abrovski, could strengthen regional cooperation and political engagement.

He identified sufficient and flexible funding under the EU’s next Multiannual Financial Framework as a key issue for the short- and medium-term development of the sector. Abrovski also called for changes to the fishing capacity rules to facilitate the modernisation of vessels and the energy transition.

Bulgaria’s position on fishing in 2027

„For our small-scale fleet, decarbonisation is unaffordable without genuine financial and technical assistance, while the new technological and control requirements must be strictly proportionate to the sector’s actual capacity and financial resources. At the same time, aquaculture needs simplified licensing, innovation and scientific support“, Plamen Abrovski said.

During the meeting, the minister also presented Bulgaria’s position on the European Commission’s proposals for fishing opportunities in 2027. The country supports the proposed opportunities for the Black Sea, which are in line with scientific recommendations and the agreements reached within the General Fisheries Commission for the Mediterranean.

Bulgaria expects the final regulation to take into account the more complex geopolitical situation and the risks to shipping safety. Abrovski also insisted that the unused amounts from the turbot quota be reflected in the final text. The Council discussed the proposals for fishing opportunities in 2027, with political negotiations on them set to continue.

The ministers also discussed a proposal by Spain to increase the national ceilings for de minimis aid for the primary sector. It was supported by Bulgaria, Austria, Croatia, Cyprus, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Malta, Poland, Romania and Slovenia.

Sources: nova.bg, consilium.europa.eu, oceans-and-fisheries.ec.europa.eu