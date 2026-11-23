No leak of caustic soda has been detected from the tanker that overturned on the main Stara Zagora–Kazanlak road near the village of Zmeyovo. This was established by the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water – Stara Zagora, the Regional Administration reported.

A diesel fuel spill was detected on the roadway. It has been contained and is being treated by the competent teams. No fuel penetration into the soil has been detected.

After receiving the signal, Stara Zagora Regional Governor Kaloyan Damyanov coordinated the actions of the institutions to secure the area and identify any potential risks to the population and the environment.

„I continue to monitor the situation and am in constant communication with the competent services,“ Kaloyan Damyanov said.

Teams from the Ministry of Interior, the Regional Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection, and the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water – Stara Zagora are involved in securing the area.

According to the Road Infrastructure Agency, traffic on the main Stara Zagora–Kazanlak road has been restored.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg