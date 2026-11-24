More than 2,000 fires break out in residential buildings in Bulgaria during the six months of the winter season. A large proportion of the incidents occur in single-family and multi-family homes, Chief Commissioner Aleksandar Dzhartov, director of the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection, said.

„It is extremely important for each of us to use standard heating appliances at home – regardless of whether they are electric, solid-fuel or gas-powered. They must be inspected before the start of the season“, Dzhartov said. According to him, heating appliances are usually among the main causes of fires.

Chimneys and stoves must be inspected

When heating with solid fuel, chimneys must be cleaned in advance. The accumulation of soot, improper construction or the use of chimney sections with structural defects can lead to a fire. In older buildings, there have been cases of beams built into the chimneys themselves, which is prohibited.

„When a chimney catches fire, a very high temperature develops. As a result, the roof structure may also ignite“, the chief commissioner warned.

There should be no firewood, clothing or other combustible materials in the immediate vicinity of heating appliances, within a distance of one metre. Electric stoves and fan heaters should not be plugged into power strips, as they are high-power electricity consumers. Some appliances are not designed to operate unattended, while fan heaters must not be covered with clothing or other objects.

Clear exits are crucial in the event of a fire

The Fire Service has urged citizens not to store items on staircases, intermediate landings, in common areas or in attic spaces. In the event of smoke, they may obstruct evacuation. Responsibility lies with the condominium association and the owners who store materials in common areas.

Inspections of private homes are carried out following reports, and the Fire Service issues instructions for eliminating identified violations. Other risks include locked common areas and blocked evacuation routes. In premises where more than 100 people may be present, doors must be fitted with panic bars so that they open when pressure is applied from the inside.

As the holidays approach, inspections are being stepped up at nightclubs, restaurants and other entertainment venues. Initial firefighting equipment and unobstructed access to evacuation exits are checked. The use of fireworks and other pyrotechnics in enclosed spaces is prohibited.

Dzhartov also noted that the number of fires is about 11% lower than during the same period of the previous year, while rescue and emergency assistance operations have increased by 27%. Crews set off for the incident within one minute of receiving the report, while the arrival time depends on the location and road conditions.