Blagomir Kotsev accused businessman Daniel Slavov, known as “Dunka”, of being behind the termination of his term as mayor of Varna. The city's Municipal Election Commission took the decision on November 23 – about two hours after the Municipal Council voted on the budget.

In a video address, Kotsev linked his removal to two decisions made before the budget vote – the removal of the project for a tunnel under the Sea Garden to the coastal promenade from the infrastructure loan and the dropping of the sale of three municipal properties.

“The thwarting of these demands, which are in stark contradiction to the expectations of Varna's residents, is the direct, but not the only, reason for today's decision by the OEC,” Kotsev said.

He also said that the commission had ruled on a complaint from a year ago, rather than on another complaint submitted about two weeks ago. In his words, this shows that his removal had been prepared in advance as punishment for his refusal to comply with business interests in Varna.

“This evening, on November 23, 2026, a coup was carried out in Varna by businessman Daniel Slavov, “Dunka”,” the mayor said.

The dispute concerns 50 days of paid leave

The OEC's decision was adopted with 20 votes “in favor” out of a total of 26 members. The dispute concerns 50 days of Kotsev's paid annual leave – 30 days of basic leave and 20 days of additional leave. He had been held in custody since July 8, while the commission points out that, according to the case law of the Supreme Administrative Court, detention is not sufficient grounds for a mayor to fail to report for work.

Deputy Mayor Snezhana Apostolova described the decision as “a huge absurdity and complete outrage”. She said that the Municipal Council had the right to choose who would perform the duties of mayor until the end of the term.

Apostolova linked the case to the withdrawn proposals concerning the tunnel and the municipal properties. She said that the tunnel project had been submitted again during the council meeting and had received around 30 votes “in favor”.

The decision is subject to judicial review

Attorney Nikolay Vladimirov, a member of Kotsev's defense team, said that the OEC's decision could be appealed. According to him, the court has the option of suspending its implementation until a final ruling is issued.

“This means that, at this point, it is the court that will determine who will actually be the mayor of the city of Varna,” Vladimirov commented.

Until a final court ruling is issued, it remains unclear whether the termination of the term will take effect and who will perform the duties of mayor of Varna.