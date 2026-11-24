Employees of the Social Assistance Agency in Burgas protested, demanding higher salaries, equal rights in the state administration and the reinstatement of the length-of-service bonus. Instead of the planned 5-percent increase, they are insisting on an equal €350 increase.

Ivan Kostadinov, chairman of the Podkrepa Trade Union in Burgas, said that the proposed 5% increase does not offset inflation and puts all state institutions “under the same denominator.”

Pay disparities and incomes close to the minimum wage

“That is why we are demanding an equal €350 increase for everyone,” Ivan Kostadinov said.

According to data cited by Kostadinov, gross salaries at the Social Assistance Directorate are as low as €790. He said that after deductions, some employees receive incomes below the minimum wage.

The trade union chairman pointed out that there are significant differences between the lowest and highest salaries in the state administration. In his view, a percentage increase will widen this gap, while a fixed amount would lead to greater convergence in incomes.

“If the salary increase is percentage-based, then the difference between the minimum and maximum salary in each institution will grow,” Kostadinov said.

Employees describe workload and staff turnover

Protesters said that the planned increase of around €40 was insufficient against the backdrop of inflation and high prices. They also said that after deductions, their salaries remain close to the minimum wage.

Employees said that their working day often continues after 5:30 p.m., as they finish tasks from home. They linked the low pay and high level of responsibility to staff turnover.

“We work with vulnerable groups. If we take two days off, we are then completely overwhelmed. We cannot complete our work on time,” protesters said.

The wave of protests in the state administration continues. Following the protest by social workers on November 23, employees of the Employment Agency have also announced a protest.

Ivan Kostadinov said that if their demands are not met, the employees are ready to take effective protest action.