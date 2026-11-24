Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev expressed his support for Blagomir Kocev after, on November 23, the Varna Municipal Election Commission terminated his mandate as mayor ahead of schedule. The commission cited his absence from work during a period when he was in custody.

In a social media post, Terziev wrote:

„There is no forgiveness when you stop the scheme of people who are not used to the public interest being stronger than their personal interest. Or when you ask for the return of land that belongs to the city. The difficult part of governing is not only knowing what needs to be done, but also having the backbone to stand up for the interests of citizens.

I commend Blagomir Kocev for having the courage to name the people behind this pressure. He knows what he is up against and refuses to stop doing the right thing.

I believe that justice will prevail once again.“