Blagomir Kotsev’s lawyer, Nikolay Vladimirov, said that the decision of the Varna Municipal Election Commission to terminate the mayor’s term early would be appealed. The defense will ask the Administrative Court in Varna to suspend the preliminary enforcement of the decision.

On November 23, the Varna Municipal Election Commission ruled to terminate Kotsev’s powers as mayor of the municipality and also annulled his certificate of election as mayor. The decision may be challenged within seven days before the Administrative Court in Varna.

The defense will seek a suspension of enforcement

Vladimirov pointed out that the decision is subject to immediate enforcement, but that the law allows the court to suspend it if the relevant conditions are met. This will be the defense’s main request.

„Mr. Kotsev will appeal the decision, and the court will decide whether it will remain in force or not,“ Nikolay Vladimirov said.

According to the lawyer, the decision is „at the very least unlawful,“ but the final assessment of its legality lies with the court.

The dispute concerns a complaint from 2025

Vladimirov pointed out that the Varna Municipal Election Commission had ruled on a complaint filed last year, but that the decision had only been made now. In his words, the timing matters, since after November 13, 2026, the Municipal Council may be able to elect someone to complete Kotsev’s term.

The lawyer named a deputy mayor or a municipal councillor as possible options. On this issue, he said that the Municipal Council could be convened for an extraordinary session at which an acting mayor would be appointed.

Who is running the municipality

Asked whether Varna has a mayor following the commission’s decision, Vladimirov replied that the municipality is currently being run on the basis of a substitution order issued by Blagomir Kotsev. However, he did not say how long this arrangement would remain in effect.

The lawyer did not confirm specific claims that certain economic interests or political groupings were behind the decision. He said that he is not a political figure and would not make such accusations.

The next step is to file the appeal and the request to suspend the preliminary enforcement before the Administrative Court in Varna. The court will have to rule both on the request for suspension and on the legality of the Varna Municipal Election Commission’s decision.