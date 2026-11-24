A march under the slogan “Not One More” will take place on November 25 in Sofia to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. It is organized by the Feminist Mobilizations collective together with other informal collectives, activists and civil society organizations.

The event in the capital begins at 6:30 p.m. in front of the Palace of Justice. Protests have also been announced in Plovdiv, Burgas, Stara Zagora, Tryavna and Veliko Tarnovo.

Plovdiv – 6:00 p.m., Saedinenie Square;

Burgas – 6:30 p.m., in front of the municipal building;

Stara Zagora – 5:30 p.m., 205 Hristo Botev Street;

Tryavna – 5:00 p.m., in front of the Palace of Justice;

Veliko Tarnovo – 6:00 p.m., in front of the Palace of Justice.

Calls for Protection and Prevention

The organizers are calling for crisis and counseling centers in every region of the country, as well as specific plans for the number, capacity and funding of these services. According to Feminist Mobilizations, 15 of the 28 regions have no specialized shelter and support services for victims of domestic violence.

Among the main demands are the full and transparent transposition of Directive (EU) 2024/1385, official statistics on all forms of violence against women, and the introduction of definitions of femicide and gender-based violence in the Criminal Code. The collective is also calling for rape to be defined by the absence of free and voluntary consent.

The directive must be incorporated into national legislation by June 14, 2027. According to information from the Platform for Access to Public Information, the deadline for the interdepartmental working group preparing the legislation has been extended until January 31, 2027.

Domestic Violence Data

In 2025, 2,619 crimes committed in the context of domestic violence were registered, compared with 2,266 in 2024. This represents an increase of 15.57%, according to data from the Interior Ministry presented by Chief Inspector Zornitsa Shumanova, national coordinator on domestic violence issues.

Against this backdrop, the organizers are raising the issue of the lack of a unified information system to track the process from the filing of a report to ensuring the long-term safety of victims.

Purple Roses and an Appeal to MPs

The march is accompanied by an online campaign featuring hand-knitted purple roses from the “Roses Against Violence” initiative. The roses include a QR code with information about the demands, while public figures and influencers are calling for participation in the protests.

The demands have been sent to members of parliament. They can declare their support and commitment by December 10, 2026 – International Human Rights Day and the end of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, after which their responses will be published through the collective’s communication channels.

“We want justice, rights and a dignified life for every woman!”, the organizers say.