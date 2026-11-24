A fire destroyed a house in the southern part of Troyan. The blaze completely consumed the roof and household belongings, while other parts of the building were also affected. The woman living alone in the house was taken to the emergency department for an examination.

Firefighting crews continued working to fully extinguish the blaze. Specialized equipment from the municipal enterprise “ коммунални услуги ” – Troyan also took part in the firefighting efforts.

Deputy Mayor of the municipality Eng. Nikolay Raykovski, the enterprise’s director Stefan Dobrev, and Mariyana Nikolova, head of the Social Policy Complex, arrived at the scene. They coordinated the response on site.

Following the incident, the woman will be accommodated at the Municipal Temporary Accommodation Center. Clothes and food will be provided for her.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the material damage have not yet been disclosed.