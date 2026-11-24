Increased checks on student attendance and the accurate recording of absences are being carried out in all 43 schools in Yambol Region. The inspections began following the case at the Vocational High School of Agriculture in the village of Boyanovo, Elhovo Municipality, where systematic non-attendance of classes was established.

“The checks are being carried out without prior notice,” said Yuri Palikov, head of the Regional Department of Education in Yambol, as quoted by BTA. According to him, they are part of the department’s routine monitoring activities, but have currently been intensified.

All schools in the region are expected to be inspected by the end of November or in the first days of December. A report with the results must be prepared by December 4 and will be sent to the Ministry of Education and Science.

Checks on students with the most absences

Alongside the school inspections, teams will visit the students from the high school in Boyanovo at their homes. Priority will be given to the children with the most absences, followed by the remaining students. Their social circumstances and the reasons for their irregular school attendance will be clarified.

An emergency visit has already been carried out to the homes of 24 of the students considered most at risk in the region. For children who attend schools in Yambol Region but live in other regions, the Regional Department of Education – Yambol has sent letters to the respective regional departments requesting on-site checks.

Controls will continue after the campaign

Forty students were present during a visit to the school in Boyanovo. Deputy Education Minister Tanya Pancheva described the situation as unacceptable for the education system and said that checks on attendance and the accurate recording of absences had been ordered in all regions of the country.

“We are working on changing the model for financing schools. And yes, this really is one of the reasons why cases like the one in the village of Boyanovo occur,” Tanya Pancheva said.

The Regional Department of Education – Yambol said that the checks and home visits would not end with the current campaign. The regional department will continue to monitor student attendance and work on reports submitted through the information system of the mechanism for ensuring school enrolment and attendance.

Sources: novini.bg