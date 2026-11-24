Bulgaria is discussing attracting Turkish defense companies to invest in the country. This was stated by Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov during a meeting in Sofia with Turkey’s ambassador, Mehmet Sait Uyanık. The talks also covered measures to protect commercial vessels and underwater infrastructure in the Black Sea.

One of the ideas discussed was organizing a bilateral business forum to bring together defense companies from Bulgaria and Turkey. “The progress of the Turkish defense industry has been tremendous, and Bulgaria would benefit from this experience by attracting Turkish defense companies to invest in Bulgaria,” Stoyanov said.

Joint measures against attacks in the Black Sea

A central topic of the meeting was the safety of shipping and preventing attacks by unmanned vehicles against commercial vessels. Bulgaria, Turkey and Romania are working to establish a trilateral mechanism for coordination, rapid data exchange and early warning of threats in the waters.

The operational measures under the system are expected to be agreed in December in Ankara at a meeting of the defense chiefs. Stoyanov also recalled the results of the trilateral meeting in Sofia, at which the three Black Sea countries announced a joint position against drone attacks. “Thanks to the good dialogue between us, we reached agreement on the political declaration very quickly,” the minister said.

Mine countermeasures group expands its tasks

The talks also addressed the activities of the Mine Countermeasures Naval Group in the Black Sea, which includes Bulgaria, Turkey and Romania. In addition to neutralizing floating munitions, the group carries out search and rescue missions, takes part in exercises and monitors the security of underwater infrastructure.

“The Mine Countermeasures Group has demonstrated its importance both in search and rescue operations and in large-scale exercises and activations, with monitoring and protection of underwater infrastructure now also within its remit,” Dimitar Stoyanov said.

Turkey’s ambassador thanked the Bulgarian institutions for their actions during incidents involving Turkish sailors injured in attacks on commercial vessels. “Thanks to the timely actions of the Bulgarian institutions, our sailors returned home safe and sound,” Mehmet Sait Uyanık said.

The two countries also plan to expand the exchange of personnel and expertise between their higher military academies, as well as joint field training. The aim is to improve the operational interoperability of the armies. The meeting also noted Turkey’s contribution to joint security along the land border and efforts to counter illegal migration.

Sources: dunavmost.com, 24plovdiv.bg, focus-news.net