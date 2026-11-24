The administration of Varna by “We Continue the Change” and “Democratic Bulgaria” is a failure, while the case involving Blagomir Kotsev is a “manufactured scandal”. This was stated by VMRO municipal councillor Carlos Kontrera on NOVA’s “The Day Live” programme.

His comment came after the decision by the Municipal Election Commission in Varna to remove Kotsev from the mayoral post. Kontrera described the decision as “absurd and insane” because, in his view, it is clear why the mayor was not at work – he was in custody.

“With the removal of Blagomir Kotsev from the mayoral post, we are witnessing yet another theatrical scene in Varna’s storyline during this term,” Kontrera said.

According to him, the decision of the Municipal Election Commission will be appealed and will probably be overturned. He predicted that Kotsev would complete his term. These expectations represent the municipal councillor’s position, not an announced result of judicial or administrative proceedings.

Criticism of cleanliness and infrastructure

Kontrera said that Varna is “very dirty” and has serious problems with infrastructure and traffic. He pointed out that the waste collection fee had been increased by 30%, but in his view this had not led to any improvement in cleanliness.

The municipal councillor described the claim that Kotsev was the victim of forces seeking to punish him as an attempt to cover up the problems. According to him, the case is being used in an attempt to portray the municipality’s administration in a better light.

As an example, Kontrera cited the case of “Baba Alino”, which he said had “grown before the eyes and gaze of the administration of Varna Municipality”. He did not provide any additional information about the case during the interview.

Proposals for “Toplofikatsiya – Sofia”

During the interview, Kontrera also commented on the financial condition of “Toplofikatsiya – Sofia”. He said that nothing had been done to address the problem during the term of Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev.

Kontrera described the decision to have the World Bank analyse the company’s finances as an “analysis of an analysis”. In his view, the debt issue must be resolved first, and only then should improving the company’s operations be discussed.

As a possible solution, he cited the “debt-for-equity” model – the state should receive a proportional stake in “Toplofikatsiya – Sofia”, in exchange for which the debt would be settled. Kontrera also proposed that around €50 million be provided as a loan from the company’s budget for urgent repairs.

The municipal councillor said he did not support the idea of “Toplofikatsiya – Sofia” being granted as a concession.

Sources: nova.bg