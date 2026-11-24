The Budget and Finance Committee approved at second reading the package of tax changes for 2027. The main measures include higher tax reliefs for children, a 33% excess profits tax in certain sectors, an excise duty on powerful cars and an increase in the tax assessments of real estate.

The changes affect five laws – on personal income taxes, corporate income taxation, local taxes and fees, excise duties and tax warehouses, and value-added tax. They must be voted on by the National Assembly before they can enter into force.

Higher child tax reliefs

For one child, parents will be able to claim a tax relief of up to €500, for two children – up to €1,000, and for three or more children – up to €1,500. The increase in reliefs for parents of children with disabilities is expected to be greater – 93 percent, while the standard reliefs will rise by 63 percent.

The changes in this area were defended by the ruling majority. Zdravko Markov of “Progressive Bulgaria” used the comparison with a truck, which Prime Minister Rumen Radev used to describe the 2027 budget:

“They are jumping by 63%, while for parents with children with disabilities they are jumping by 93%. I can say that they have changed the truck’s brake pads and it now has brakes.”

Excess profits tax and new excise duties

The one-off excess profits tax is set at 33 percent. It covers banks, insurers, telecommunications companies, exchange bureaus, quick-loan companies and retail food traders. For the last group, the Budget Committee increased the threshold for taxation – from €5 million to €25 million in net sales revenue.

Food vouchers of up to €102.26 per month will remain tax-exempt. The amount above this threshold will be subject to a final tax of 7 percent, while the maximum value of the vouchers will be increased to €200 per month.

An excise duty on passenger cars with an output of more than 340 horsepower is also planned. Electric vehicles are excluded from the measure.

The basic tax values of real estate will be increased by 30 percent in 2027. A further increase of 35 percent each is planned for 2028 and 2029.

The opposition said the measures would increase the burden on businesses and citizens. “You could have made more effort on the expenditure side, and we will continue to insist that this additional taxation is unnecessary,” said Vladislav Goranov of GERB.

Martin Dimitrov of “Democratic Bulgaria” described the changes as a prerequisite for higher prices, while Asen Vasilev of “We Continue the Change” said they would raise additional revenue from companies and citizens. Tsontcho Ganev of “Revival” commented that “every Bulgarian citizen will pay higher taxes from next year.”

The draft state budget for 2027 is due to enter the plenary hall on November 25. The tax changes are scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2027, if they are finally approved by the lawmakers.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bnrnews.bg