Emil Penkov and Yordan Yordanov are the two members of the Varna Municipal Election Commission from the quota of „We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria“ who voted for the early termination of Mayor Blagomir Kotsev’s term. The other five PP-DB representatives voted against it.

The Varna Municipal Election Commission adopted the decision on November 23, with 20 votes „in favor“ and six „against“. The commission terminated Kotsev’s powers and annulled his certificate of election as mayor. The vote concerned two reports related to his absences from work and his use of leave while in detention in 2025.

Who the two members are

Emil Penkov was nominated as a commission member by „We Continue the Change“, while Yordan Yordanov was nominated by „Democratic Bulgaria“. Their names were identified by „Club Z“ and „Boulevard Bulgaria“ as the two PP-DB representatives who supported the decision.

„Boulevard Bulgaria“ contacted both men for comment. Yordanov said he would not comment on the matter. Penkov said: „Those who violate the law are responsible for it“, after which he ended the conversation.

What happens next

The decision of the Municipal Election Commission is subject to immediate enforcement and may be appealed within seven days. Blagomir Kotsev’s lawyers said they would challenge it before the Administrative Court in Varna and would request a suspension of its immediate enforcement.

Varna Municipal Election Commission Chair Velin Zhekov said that commission members had received threats following the decision. He stated that the commission had ruled after discussing the documents and arguments presented, and that political reactions should not be conflated with the assessment of the facts and circumstances.

If the decision is upheld, no partial local elections will be held in Varna, as less than a year remains until the end of the current term. In that case, the Municipal Council will have to elect a mayor to run the city until the regular local elections in 2027.

Sources: clubz.bg, boulevardbulgaria.bg, nova.bg