Blagomir Kotsev is appealing the decision of the Municipal Election Commission in Varna to terminate his term as mayor ahead of schedule. The appeal also seeks the suspension of preliminary enforcement, as the defense argues that the decision could create legal uncertainty for the municipality’s operations.

The Varna Municipal Election Commission terminated Kotsev’s powers at a meeting on November 23. The decision was supported by 20 of the commission’s 27 members. Chairman Velin Zhekov said that all arguments and documents related to the reports had been carefully considered. “Ultimately, the people who voted in total—from all parties and coalitions—determined that the reasoning behind this draft decision was consistent with their understanding,” Zhekov said.

What arguments are set out in the appeal

The document challenges the procedure by which the commission reached its decision. It states that the ruling was delayed by more than a year, that Kotsev was not notified of the November 23 meeting, and that he was not given the opportunity to review the evidence or present his position before the Municipal Election Commission.

The conclusion that the mayor had been unjustifiably absent from his workplace for a period that could constitute grounds for terminating his term is also challenged. According to the arguments presented in the appeal, his absence was related to his detention and the use of leave, rather than to a refusal to perform his duties.

Kotsev’s lawyer, Marin Pandov, said that the documents on which the decision was based should have been reviewed by November 21, 2025. “If they had ruled within that statutory deadline, we would have been in a completely different situation—one involving early elections,” Pandov said.

What the appeal says is at stake for the municipality

The request to suspend preliminary enforcement points to possible difficulties with payments, the implementation of contracts, public procurement and the management of municipal property. According to the appeal, the legal uncertainty could also affect projects financed nationally and by the European Union, as well as lead to delays in administrative procedures and challenges to actions taken by the municipality.

Kotsev described the commission’s decision as a “coup” and said it was the result of a desire to control the municipality. He also announced that he would refer his claims of personal threats to the prosecutor’s office.

The chairman of the Municipal Election Commission said that after the vote, members of the commission had received threats online, including threats of physical violence. Meanwhile, Kotsev issued an order appointing Deputy Mayor for Social Activities and Healthcare Snezhana Apostolova to replace him over the coming days.

The appeal is due to be reviewed by the Administrative Court in Varna. The court must rule both on the legality of the commission’s decision and on the request to suspend its preliminary enforcement.

Sources: nova.bg, bta.bg, bntnews.bg