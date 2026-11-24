A passenger plane operating on the Madrid–Sofia route made an emergency landing in Barcelona due to a technical problem with one of its engines. The flight departed from Madrid shortly after 9 p.m. on November 23, and about half an hour later the crew decided to divert the aircraft to the Catalan capital.

The passengers were evacuated after landing, and the aircraft was inspected. They arrived in Sofia on the afternoon of November 24. The report does not mention any injuries.

“Something exploded, lit up and started to smell”

“As we were travelling, 40 minutes in, something exploded, lit up and started to smell, and that was it,” said Yuliya Yovcheva, who was on board.

Another passenger, Ventsislav Aleksandrov, described a technical fault, slight vibration and shaking of the aircraft. According to him, the passengers were told that an emergency landing had to be carried out. He also said that a loud sound was heard, but did not describe the situation as alarming.

Stefan Milevski said that some of the people in the cabin became seriously worried. According to him, men and women cried and shouted while the plane was preparing to land.

What the airline said

In a statement to bTV, the airline Wizz Air said that the aircraft had landed safely in Barcelona without complications. The carrier clarified that all standard procedures had been followed.

After the technical inspection, the passengers continued their journey to Sofia. The published information did not provide further details about the fault or the cause that led to the engine problem.

Sources: novini.bg