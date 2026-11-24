The removal of Blagomir Kotsev as mayor of Varna is unprecedented and represents an attempt to install a person convenient to local interests, MP Bogdan Bogdanov of “We Continue the Change” said on the Bulgarian National Television programme “More of the Day”.

Kotsev was removed by a decision of the Municipal Election Commission in Varna. He has already filed a complaint with the court against the decision.

“They could not break him, and this is their last chance to appoint an obedient person,” Bogdanov said. According to him, there have been attempts to sabotage Kotsev’s work for three years.

Dispute over the timing of the decision

Bogdanov said that the signal which served as the basis for the Municipal Election Commission’s decision had been submitted more than a year ago and was reviewed in October 2025. According to him, no removal followed at the time because more than a year remained until the regular local elections.

The MP pointed out that the legal restriction on holding by-elections during the final year of a term means that, if the mayor’s powers are terminated, an interim successor will be elected by the Municipal Council. He said that, in his view, the aim was to install someone who would complete the term and carry out the decisions of a particular local circle.

In his statement, Bogdanov mentioned interests which he said were linked to a person nicknamed Dunkata and to TIM. He did not provide specific evidence for these claims.

Protests expected

Bogdanov said protests were being prepared in Varna and that Kotsev would count on support beyond “We Continue the Change”. “Many people came out and stood behind Blagomir Kotsev at one of the most difficult moments, and they will come out now as well,” the MP said.

He also criticised the positions of GERB representatives who supported the Municipal Election Commission’s decision, as well as Boyko Borissov and Delyan Peevski publicly distancing themselves from the removal. According to him, this indicates a weakening of Borissov’s influence, but the claim is Bogdanov’s political assessment.

Following the complaint that has been filed, the court is expected to rule on the legality of the Municipal Election Commission’s decision. Until it issues its ruling, the claims about the motives and local interests remain the positions of the political representative.

Sources: novini.bg