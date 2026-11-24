A car caught fire in the area of the TV tower in Sofia. The incident occurred near the roundabout on „Dragan Tsankov“ Blvd., where traffic was temporarily diverted.

According to information published by Novini.bg, drivers reported the situation on social media. The fire broke out during a period of heavy traffic in the capital and made it difficult to pass through the area.

An ambulance and a police team were dispatched to the vehicle. At the time of publication, there were no reports of fatalities or injuries. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Sources: novini.bg