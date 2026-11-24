The European Commission’s recommendation to impose a fine on Bulgaria for failing to implement the measures under the excessive deficit procedure shows distrust in the government. This was stated by Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria”.

“This fine shows distrust in the government. We warned for weeks that this would happen, but government ministers said it was impossible,” Mirchev said.

He pointed out that, in his view, a majority of the finance ministers of the member states would be needed to block the sanction. “In practice, this is impossible,” the MP said.

Mirchev described the amount of the possible sanction as not particularly large, but emphasized its symbolic significance. In his words, it would show that Bulgaria is not fulfilling its commitments, is not maintaining the necessary fiscal discipline and is not taking sufficient action to put its budget in order.

The fine has not yet been finally imposed

The European Commission recommended that Bulgaria move to the next stage of the procedure after determining that the country had not taken effective action to correct its excessive deficit. Bulgaria has been under the procedure since July 10, when the Council of the EU launched it because of an expected deficit of 4.1% of gross domestic product in 2026, compared with the European threshold of 3%.

The proposed sanction is 0.02% of GDP. According to preliminary estimates, this would amount to around €25–26 million, but the final amount has not yet been determined. The decision on whether to impose a fine is expected from the Council of the EU on December 11. So far, EU funds for Bulgaria have not been finally frozen, although subsequent measures may be taken in the event of continued non-compliance.

Dispute over the 2027 budget

According to the European Commission, Bulgaria’s net expenditure will increase by 10.7% in 2026, compared with a recommended maximum of 4.2%. In its autumn forecast, the Commission expects the budget deficit to reach 5% of GDP this year and temporarily decline to 4% in 2027.

Mirchev recalled that “Democratic Bulgaria” had put forward proposals for the deficit to be brought below 3% as early as with the 2027 budget. In his words, these proposals were rejected by “Progressive Bulgaria”.

Sources: nova.bg, 24chasa.bg