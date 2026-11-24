The Ministry of Finance has described responsibility for the risk of Bulgaria being sanctioned over its high budget deficit as shared by all political forces. The position was published following the European Commission’s assessment במסגרת the autumn package under the European Semester.

The Commission reports a significant deviation from the recommended net expenditure trajectory for 2026 and a risk of sanctions for failure to comply with the recommendation of the EU Council of 10 July. According to information cited by the Ministry of Finance, the deviation amounts to 2.3 percentage points.

“All political forces bear responsibility,” the Finance Ministry said. It identified problems accumulated over the years, political instability and the delayed adoption of the budget as the reasons for the situation.

The Excessive Deficit Procedure

The EU Council opened an excessive deficit procedure for Bulgaria on 10 July 2026. The decision was linked to a forecast deficit of 4.1% of GDP in 2026, compared with the European threshold of 3%. The Council recommended that the country submit measures to reduce the deficit by 15 October and comply with a specified net expenditure growth trajectory.

The Ministry of Finance claims that additional pressure on public finances was created by an artificially adjusted deficit for 2025, as well as by management decisions described in an audit by the Bulgarian National Audit Office. These claims form part of the ministry’s position.

The late formation of a parliamentary majority in May 2026 was cited as another factor. The regular budget was adopted on 24 July, and until then the state had operated under a temporary extension law. According to the Ministry of Finance, this limited the possibility of a full fiscal adjustment during the year.

What the 2027 Budget Provides

The Finance Ministry says that the draft budget for 2027 marks the beginning of gradual consolidation. According to the projections, the deficit of the general government sector should decline from around 5% of GDP in 2026 to 4.2% in 2027.

The European Commission assesses the measures in the 2027 budget plan as consolidation measures and expects them to offset the deviation from 2026. In the Commission’s forecast, the deficit for 2027 is around 4% of GDP, meaning it would still remain above the 3% threshold.

The Ministry of Finance clarifies that any potential sanction would not affect the fifth payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan and is not expected to block funding from the European funds. The final assessment of the consequences will depend on subsequent decisions under the procedure.

The EU Council has set the goal of ending Bulgaria’s excessive deficit by 2029. The Ministry of Finance is calling on Parliament and all political parties to adopt and implement the 2027 budget in order to comply with this trajectory.

Sources: novini.bg