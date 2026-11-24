GERB leader Boyko Borisov called on the government to explain the risk of Bulgaria being sanctioned by the European Union over unfulfilled budget commitments. The reason is a recommendation by the European Commission for a fine and the possible suspension of European funding.

“The government owes answers, not excuses. Who made the decisions that led to this situation, which we from GERB warned about?! How, and whether, will the sanction be prevented?”, Borisov wrote on Facebook.

He stated that political responsibility cannot remain anonymous and that Bulgarian citizens should not receive merely a “bill to pay”. In this way, Borisov links the possible sanction to decisions on budget spending and insists that those responsible for them be identified.

What is the risk for Bulgaria

The European Commission has established that the country has not taken sufficient action to limit spending under the excessive deficit procedure. The submitted material states that the possible fine could reach 23 million euros.

At the same time, Brussels is discussing the possibility of suspending European payments to Bulgaria. This does not mean that EU funds have already been frozen. A decision by the Council of the EU is required, and the procedure provides for additional steps before a sanction is imposed.

Additional reports estimate the potential fine at around 25 million euros, stating that it could amount to up to 0.02% of gross domestic product. The difference compared with the stated 23 million euros stems from different calculations and presentations of the maximum size of the sanction.

When is a decision expected

According to the information cited in the material, a decision on the possible fine is expected at the end of 2026 or the beginning of 2027. The final decision rests with the Council of the EU, after the European Commission presents its proposal.

The European Commission forecasts that Bulgaria’s budget deficit will remain above the permitted levels and that spending will increase faster than the recommended pace. The Commission states that the country is under an excessive deficit procedure and must take measures to correct the deviation.

Borisov does not name specific individuals responsible, but insists that the government explain who made the decisions that led to the risk of a sanction and what action will be taken to prevent it.

Sources: novini.bg, nova.bg, bnrnews.bg