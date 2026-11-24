The Sofia Municipal Council tasked the World Bank Group with preparing an analysis of “Toplofikatsia Sofia“, but according to Ruslan Stefanov, chief economist at the Center for the Study of Democracy, this will not solve the company’s problems, which have accumulated over the years.

The Sofia Municipal Council’s decision provides for the first phase to last up to one year and cost up to EUR 900,000. It is to include a financial, technical, regulatory and management analysis, as well as the preparation of possible scenarios for the company’s future. In bTV’s report, the amount is stated as BGN 900,000, while the Bulgarian National Radio and Bulgarian National Television report that the municipal council decided on a sum of up to EUR 900,000.

Stefanov’s comment was prompted by the decision on the World Bank’s involvement. “It is a miracle that we are giving money for something that is collapsing before our eyes,“ he said in an interview with bTV. According to him, several analyses have already been carried out over the years, while politicians, municipal officials, the Bulgarian Energy Holding and “Bulgargaz“ are familiar with the financial condition of “Toplofikatsia Sofia“.

Low prices and rising debts

Stefanov identified as the first problem the political pressure to keep the price of heat energy in Sofia low, especially during the winter. At the same time, the price of natural gas cannot be controlled by the local authorities. In his view, this difference is one of the reasons for the accumulation of the debts.

The economist recalled that the company’s debts had exceeded BGN 1 billion in the past. Changes in ownership, various management models and restructuring options have been discussed over the years, but no lasting solution has been found.

As the second major problem, Stefanov pointed to corruption and its influence on state-owned and municipal companies. He said that according to data from the Center for the Study of Democracy, presented in April, administrative corruption in Bulgaria had reached its highest levels.

Is a concession possible

Asked whether the analysis was preparation for a concession, Stefanov replied that the options available to the company were few and that similar attempts had already been made. In his view, private management while preserving municipal ownership is one of the models used for other local monopolies.

The economist допуска that commissioning the new analysis could also serve to transfer political responsibility to the next Sofia Municipal Council. According to him, the decision could postpone the choice between higher prices, investment, a change in management and the possible involvement of a private operator.

Stefanov described the breakdowns that have left Sofia residents without hot water as part of a broader problem in the energy sector. He stressed that managing a local monopoly requires highly qualified managers and clear rules, especially when the company operates in an environment with systemic problems.

Regarding heating prices, the economist said that there was “no optimistic theory“ when attempting to control the price of the service politically. According to him, the realistic goal should be for “Toplofikatsia Sofia“ to operate efficiently enough for consumers to receive a quality service at the lowest possible price.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bnrnews.bg, bntnews.bg