There is no organized crime that can defeat a state determined to protect the law and the rights of its citizens. Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said this during the public lecture “Against the Mafia: The Courage to Choose”.

The event is part of the “Bridges of Legality: Bulgaria – Italy” program and was organized by the “Youth Guards Detachments” Association together with the “Falcone” Foundation, COSAP Italia and the Embassy of Italy. Representatives of the judiciary and law enforcement institutions, lecturers, students and cadets attended the event. Italian magistrates with many years of experience in the fight against the mafia were also among the guests.

“There are no neutrals in this war”

Demerdzhiev said that organized crime thrives where it encounters accomplices and indifference. In his words, refusing to take a position allows the mafia to influence people’s fates, state structures and institutional decisions.

“There is no organized crime that can defeat a state motivated to defend its law and the rights of its citizens.”

The minister pointed out that effective counteraction requires professional law enforcement bodies, an independent judicial system, international cooperation and a society that does not remain silent in the face of violations.

Criminal networks seek access to institutions

Demerdzhiev drew attention to the changing face of organized crime. According to him, criminal networks are increasingly seeking to infiltrate state institutions and use their mechanisms to achieve unlawful objectives.

As an example, he cited a joint operation carried out in early November against an alleged scheme involving customs and tax fraud. Customs administration employees were among those detained in the raid. The minister stressed that uncovering such networks must go hand in hand with strengthening the institutions themselves.

He also said that police officers must be confident that the political and professional leadership stand behind them when they perform their duties. “The mafia is not so powerful that organized crime can prevail over the state,” Demerdzhiev said.

An appeal to young people

At the end of the lecture, the interior minister addressed the students and cadets, urging them not to remain indifferent, to report wrongdoing and to refuse to take part in unlawful actions.

He recalled Giovanni Falcone’s words that people pass away, but their ideas remain and continue to live on through the deeds of succeeding generations. “There are no neutrals in this war. Everyone chooses a side,” Demerdzhiev said.

Sources: novini.bg