The European Commission has recommended that Bulgaria be fined for failing to comply with the measures under the excessive deficit procedure. The sanction has not yet been imposed – the final decision must be taken by the EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council on December 11.

The proposed fine could reach 0.02% of the country's gross domestic product. According to media estimates, this would amount to around €25–26 million. Under the new rules, the Commission's recommendation is adopted under the reverse qualified majority procedure, which means that a majority of member states would have to vote against it in order to reject it.

How the sanction came about

The EU Council opened an excessive deficit procedure against Bulgaria on July 10, 2026. At the time, the forecast for the budget deficit that year was 4.1% of GDP – above the European threshold of 3%. The country was advised to limit the growth of net expenditure to 4.2% in 2026, with the aim of correcting the excessive deficit by 2029.

According to Brussels' assessment, Bulgaria has not taken sufficiently effective action. Media reports indicate that the growth of net expenditure in 2026 is between 10.1% and 10.7%, depending on the calculations used, which is significantly above the recommended ceiling. The Commission also warned of possible subsequent measures, including restricting European payments if the procedure continues not to be implemented.

The European Commission's autumn economic forecast projects Bulgaria's deficit to reach 5% of GDP in 2026. It is expected to fall to 4% in 2027, but then widen again to 4.8% in 2028. The Commission links the pressure on the budget to higher spending on pensions, public-sector salaries, municipal investment, subsidies and current consumption.

The Finance Ministry's position

The Finance Ministry described the Commission's assessment as the result of accumulated systemic problems and prolonged political instability, for which, according to the ministry, all political forces bear shared responsibility. It pointed out that a stable parliamentary majority was formed only in May, while the regular budget for 2026 was adopted on July 24.

“This extremely limited timeframe objectively did not allow the necessary fiscal correction to be fully implemented within 2026,” the Finance Ministry said.

The ministry insists that the draft budget for 2027 contains consolidation measures that will offset this year's deviation and allow the excessive deficit to be corrected without restricting Bulgaria's access to European funding. Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Alexander Pulev said that the country was coordinating its actions with the European Commission and defending the national interest.

Opposition reactions

GERB-SDS described the recommendation as a serious signal of a loss of confidence in the government. Temenuzhka Petkova said that the cabinet had been warned about the consequences of the procedure but had failed to take the necessary action.

“Democratic Bulgaria” also said it had warned of such a development. The party's co-chairman Ivaylo Mirchev said that the problem was not only the size of the potential fine, but the fact that a eurozone country was failing to meet its fiscal commitments.

Vazrazhdane MP Dimo Drenchev described the case as part of a procedure that had not yet been completed. In his words, a sharp restriction of spending could cool the economy and lead to a recession, while the government should revise the 2027 budget.

What happens next

On December 11, EU finance ministers will decide whether to confirm the next stage of the procedure and impose the sanction. Until then, the fine remains recommended rather than finally adopted. Bulgaria will also undergo an in-depth review for macroeconomic imbalances in the first half of 2027.

At the same time, the country must comply with the expenditure trajectory agreed with the EU Council and sustainably bring the deficit below 3% of GDP within the timeframe set for the end of 2029.

Sources: bntnews.bg, nova.bg