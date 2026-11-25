The National Assembly is expected to begin the first reading of the draft budget for 2027. Today’s agenda includes the budgets of the National Health Insurance Fund and State Public Insurance, while tomorrow lawmakers are due to discuss the state budget.

The debate is beginning against the backdrop of a warning from the European Commission that Bulgaria could face a fine over an excessive deficit. The Ministry of Finance blamed the previous government for the potential penalty.

Municipalities warn of a funding shortfall

From 2027, the minimum monthly wage is expected to be €660. According to Silvia Georgieva of the National Association of Municipalities, the budget does not provide funding for local authorities to cover the €40 increase for employees in municipal services.

„If we want to continue providing public services and urban improvements on the same scale, we will either have to raise service prices and fees or lay off half of the staff in local services. These are the two possible paths for mayors in 2027,“ Georgieva said.

The draft provides for the maximum insurable income to reach €2,400 per month. Pensions are expected to be adjusted by 7 or 8 percent as of July 1, 2027.

Dispute over taxes and spending

Social Affairs Minister Natalia Efremova highlighted support for young families as one of the key elements of the draft. In her words, a family in which both parents earn incomes close to the minimum wage and have one or two children will effectively reach zero tax by the end of the year, when expenses for taxes paid in advance are reimbursed.

The draft budget was criticized by opposition representatives. Venko Sabroutev of „We Continue the Change“ described it as „the state taking with pincers and giving back drop by drop“.

Martin Dimitrov of „Democratic Bulgaria“ said that funding for the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works was increasing unjustifiably by €1 billion. He described the sum as „the most scandalous blank cheque“. Vladislav Goranov of GERB-SDS called the budget plan „a dubious and meaningless numerical combination that distributes our resources“.

Deputy Prime Minister Galab Donev defended the draft. According to him, the budget will mark the beginning of the implementation of priorities aimed at supporting economic growth.

Sources: bnrnews.bg