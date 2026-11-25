Employees of the General Labour Inspectorate across the country will stop work for one hour as part of a protest action organised by the Podkrepa Confederation of Labour. They are demanding that their salaries be increased by €350 from the beginning of 2027, as well as the reinstatement of the length-of-service bonus.

The strike is part of a series of one-hour actions in the state administration under the slogan “Justice and Equal Rights”. Employees from the central administrations and regional structures of several institutions across the country are taking part in the initiative.

Protests continue in the administration

Employees of the Social Assistance Agency were the first to go on strike, and on 24 November they were joined by staff of the Employment Agency. Following the action at the General Labour Inspectorate, protest actions are planned at the Registry Agency, the Agency for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre, the National Statistical Institute and the National Social Security Institute.

According to the schedule, the one-hour strikes are held between 10:00 and 11:00. The union cites disparities in remuneration and the unequal treatment of employees in the state administration as the reason for the protests.

Union calls for an equal approach to salaries

Kremena Atanasova, chair of the Trade Union of Administrative Employees affiliated with the Podkrepa Confederation of Labour, said that a percentage-based increase does not solve the problem of low wages. “Those earning €4,000 cannot receive 5% and those earning €800 also receive 5%,” she said.

According to the union, an increase by a fixed amount would better protect employees with the lowest incomes. The Podkrepa Confederation of Labour is also calling for the reinstatement of the additional remuneration for acquired length of service and professional experience.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg, bta.bg