Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“ is marking its patron saint’s day with a religious service, a liturgical procession, an academic ceremony and an event presenting academic awards and diplomas.

The program begins at 7:30 a.m. with a religious service at the „St. Kliment Ohridski“ Academic Chapel in the Faculty of Theology at 19 „Sveta Nedelya“ Square. Following the service, a liturgical procession will proceed to the monument to St. Kliment Ohridski.

At 11:00 a.m., the Academic Council, led by Rector Prof. Eliza Stefanova, will lay a wreath at the monument to the university’s patron saint. Flowers will also be laid at the monuments to benefactors Evlogi and Hristo Georgiev. The program details were published by Sofia University and confirmed by the Bulgarian National Radio.

Academic Address on the Unification

The academic ceremony in the university’s aula begins at 11:15 a.m. with a greeting to the academic community from Rector Prof. Eliza Stefanova.

The academic address will be delivered by Prof. Dr. Veselin Yanchev, a lecturer in the Faculty of History and chair of the university’s General Assembly from 2019 to 2023. The topic is „Prince Alexander I of Bulgaria, Russia, the Army and the Unification“.

The choice of topic places at the center of the ceremony the relations between the Bulgarian prince, Russia and the army during the period surrounding the Unification of 1885.

Diplomas and Awards to Be Presented

As part of the ceremony, certificates will be presented to the newly elected professors for the period from November 25, 2025, to November 25, 2026. Diplomas will also be awarded to lecturers who defended their doctoral degrees in the same period.

The honors include Sofia University’s 2026 grand award for scientific and research activity, the Sofia Municipality award for the university’s best young researcher, and the honorary badge of the Mayor of Sofia Municipality for contributions to the humanities.

Also planned is a scholarship for a student from Karlovo, named after brothers Evlogi and Hristo Georgiev, for the 2026-2027 academic year, as well as the annual Alma Mater awards for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The festive program will conclude with a musical performance by the University Early Music Choir, conducted by Krasimira Tsutsumanova.

Sources: bnrnews.bg