The government will discuss amendments to the Criminal Code and additional expenditures under the budgets of several ministries for 2026. The items are included on the agenda of the Council of Ministers meeting.

The additional funding concerns the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, and the Ministry of Youth and Sports. The published information does not specify the exact amounts or the intended purpose of the funds under the individual budgets.

Changes to criminal legislation

The cabinet will also consider a draft for amendments to the Criminal Code. The agenda also includes amendments to the Law on the Execution of Penalties and Detention in Custody.

At this stage, these are items for discussion, and the proposals do not constitute amendments that have been finally adopted. After considering them, the Council of Ministers is expected to decide whether and in what form to approve the drafts.

Sources: bntnews.bg