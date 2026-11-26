It recently became known that a single fried dough pastry at Sofia’s Christmas market costs 10€.

In principle, I support the free market and everyone making their own informed choice about what they will buy.

I subsequently also learned what may be behind this fantastically high price for a fried dough pastry. This was commented on Facebook by MP Chilo Popov.

In a publication citing data from the National Revenue Agency, I learned that the monthly rent for a single stall at the Christmas market amounts to...20 000€!!!

At that point, the fried dough pastry suddenly seemed downright affordable to me!

And since Christmas markets in Bulgaria are a relatively new phenomenon, borrowed primarily from the German tradition, I took the trouble to check the average rent for a food stall at the Christmas market in Germany’s most expensive major city—the Bavarian capital, Munich.

There, the rent is calculated based on a price per metre of the stall frontage, 5-10 % of the monthly turnover, and applies not for one month but for 35 calendar days.

And so, according to the calculations, the rent for a stall selling sausages and draft beer or mulled wine, with an average turnover of 3000 €/day—which is considered high—would come to around 9500€ for 35 days.

As the Serbian people say, ovo je standard!

And I’ll pass on the fried dough pastry.