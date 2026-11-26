Higher tax relief for parents is among the first changes discussed by lawmakers during the consideration of the tax laws for 2027. In a second reading, the National Assembly is expected to discuss the entire package of changes, with the session expected to continue late into the evening.

The maximum amount that can be refunded for one child is set to reach €500. For two children, the relief will be up to €1,000, and for three or more children – up to €1,500. For a child with a disability, the amount set is up to €1,200. Additional funds for educational activities and sports are also envisaged.

„We are introducing a new tax relief for child development of up to €200 per child,“ said Hristo Simeonov of „Progressive Bulgaria“.

The proposals to support families received strong backing from opposition representatives as well. Ayten Sabri of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms identified young families and vulnerable people as a top priority. Bogomil Petkov of „We Continue the Change“ also said that his party supports the proposals concerning parents with children.

Higher relief for four children rejected

The proposal for an additional increase in the relief for parents with four children was not adopted. „Democratic Bulgaria“ called for families with three children to be able to save up to €2,000, and those with four children – up to €2,500.

Fines, vouchers and taxes on property and vehicles

„Do you know which households are at the greatest risk of falling into hardship? Those with three or more children,“ said Anna Bodakova of „Democratic Bulgaria“.

One of the controversial provisions is the increase in fines for tax violations. If the annual tax return is not filed on time, the penalty will rise from 500 leva to €500.

Georgi Georgiev of „Revival“ accused the ruling parties of increasing fines despite promises not to burden citizens. Aleksandar Ivanov of GERB said that no analysis had been presented explaining why the penalties were being increased by such an amount. „Progressive Bulgaria“ pointed out that fines are administrative penalties and their purpose is to prevent violations.

The bill provides for meal vouchers exceeding €102.26 to be taxed at 7 percent. It also envisages a 30 percent increase in the tax assessments of properties.

A new excise duty is also proposed for vehicles with an engine power of more than 340 horsepower. Electric vehicles are excluded from the measure. For other vehicles, the excise duty will be payable upon the first sale, regardless of whether they are registered.

Lawmakers are expected to continue discussing the remaining tax changes, including the tax on excess profits. The European Central Bank has already raised objections on the matter.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg