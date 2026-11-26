Heated exchanges and a disciplinary measure marked the National Assembly session during the discussion of tax changes for 2027. The chairman of the parliamentary group of „Progressive Bulgaria“, Petar Vitanov, received a „reprimand“ for an offensive remark directed at Asen Vasilev. Before that, Vitanov called the MP from „We Continue the Change“ a „kiyak“ and said that parliament was not a „playground“.

The scandal erupted after a dispute over the amount of fines for tax violations. Asen Vasilev accused the ruling parties of converting the amounts from leva into euros on a one-to-one basis instead of recalculating them at the exchange rate of 1.95583.

„This is a mistake. It is also a violation of the Law on the Introduction of the Euro in Bulgaria,“ Asen Vasilev said.

As an example, he cited the 500-lev fine which, under the adopted text, becomes 500 euros. According to him, there is no justification for doubling the sanctions. The proposal by Martin Dimitrov of „Democratic Bulgaria“ that the fines be converted at the official exchange rate was rejected.

In response, Petar Vitanov asked the Speaker of the National Assembly to remind Vasilev that MPs were not obliged to comply with him. In his statement, he said: „There aren't 240 people here who have to comply with one kiyak“. „We Continue the Change“ called for disciplinary action over the insult directed at an MP and a parliamentary group.

Due to the tension, the session was suspended for 20 minutes. After it resumed, parliament's Speaker Mihaela Dotsova imposed a „reprimand“ on Vitanov. The MPs from „Progressive Bulgaria“ demonstratively turned their backs during Asen Vasilev's subsequent statement.

What parliament adopted

During the session, MPs finally adopted the amendments to the Personal Income Tax Act. The tax relief will amount to up to 500 euros for one child, up to 1,000 euros for two children and up to 1,500 euros for three or more children. For a child with a disability, the amount is up to 1,200 euros.

A new relief for child development is also being introduced. It allows the tax due to be reduced by up to 200 euros for one child, up to 400 euros for two and up to 600 euros for three or more children against documented expenses for healthcare, educational and sports activities. The option of using the basic relief in advance through an employer is being retained.

What comes next in the plenary hall

The tax package is not yet complete. The agenda still includes amendments to the Local Taxes and Fees Act, the Excise Duties and Tax Warehouses Act and the Value Added Tax Act. The proposals also include taxing the portion of meal vouchers exceeding 102.26 euros at 7%, increasing the „weekend“ tax and changing the tax assessments of properties. Parliament's working hours have been extended until the seventh item on the agenda is reached.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bgonair.bg, offnews.bg