There is no general shortage of food vouchers on the market, and the other licensed operators have available quotas. This was stated to BTA by attorney Lyubomir Tsekov, chairman of the Board of Bulgarian Electronic Food Voucher Operators.

His statement comes after the Association of Food Voucher Operators in Bulgaria announced that the quota had been exhausted. The board clarified that this does not automatically mean that employers will be unable to provide electronic vouchers to their employees.

Four companies report available capacity

The Board of Bulgarian Electronic Food Voucher Operators includes „Fiducia“, „Foodcard“, „MyFin“ and „Bulgarian Posts“. The four companies are among the total of ten operators working on the Bulgarian market.

„At present, the operators on the board have available capacity and are able to serve additional clients. This creates a real opportunity for some of the employers who are still seeking a solution for providing electronic food vouchers to their employees to be served,“ the statement said.

Tsekov said that all board members had an available quota. According to him, employers who have not yet secured food vouchers can explore the service options offered by operators with available capacity.

The dispute concerns the distribution of quotas

The chairman of the board urged that the information about the quota being exhausted should not be seen as proof that all operators are no longer able to serve new employers.

„There are operators on the market that have available capacity and are ready to serve additional clients. Our goal in the current market situation is to provide clarity and achieve the highest possible level of awareness, so as to minimize the number of unserved employers and employees,“ Lyubomir Tsekov said.

He claims that an artificial fear of a shortage is being created. According to Tsekov, the advance reservation of a certain volume of vouchers „in the green“ leads to an artificial lack of quota among the operators affiliated with the Association of Food Voucher Operators in Bulgaria.

„This is simulating a shortage on behalf of the association,“ Tsekov commented, adding that none of the operators belonging to it had indicated exactly where no available quota remained.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg