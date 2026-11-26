Blagomir Kotsev remains mayor of Varna after the Administrative Court suspended the preliminary enforcement of the decision by the Municipal Election Commission to terminate his mandate ahead of schedule. This means that Kotsev can perform his mayoral duties until the court issues a final ruling on his appeal.

The court ruling concerns only the temporary effect of the MEC decision. The legality of the removal itself has not yet been decided on the merits.

How the dispute began

On November 23, the Varna Municipal Election Commission terminated Kotsev's powers with 20 votes “in favor” and 6 “against,” with 26 members present. The commission cited alleged unjustified absence from work for more than one month.

The investigation was related to the leave Kotsev took in 2025, when he was held in custody as part of a corruption investigation at Varna Municipality. The MEC concluded that the circumstances could fall under the provision for the early termination of a mayor's powers.

Commission Chairman Velin Zhekov told BNT that the documents in the case provided sufficient grounds for the vote. He rejected claims that MEC members had been subjected to pressure, but reported threats against commission representatives following the decision.

Kotsev's appeal

Kotsev appealed the decision before the Administrative Court in Varna and requested both its annulment and the suspension of its preliminary enforcement. The case was initially left without further action because of a missing power of attorney, but his lawyer Marin Pandov told BNT that the omission had been rectified.

As part of the court dispute, the defense challenges the claim that the mayor's absence had no legal basis. Kotsev described the MEC decision as a “coup” and said that political and business interests were behind it. These claims have not been established by a final court ruling.

Until the court issued its ruling, the city was in a situation in which the Municipal Council could have elected an interim acting mayor. Following the suspension of the preliminary enforcement, this procedure should not be carried out while the court ruling remains in effect.

What happens next

The Administrative Court in Varna is due to consider the appeal against the MEC decision on its merits. Only the final court ruling will show whether the termination of the mandate is lawful.

Less than a year remains until the regular local elections in the autumn of 2027. Therefore, if the removal is upheld, no partial mayoral election will be held, and the Municipal Council will have to choose a person to serve in the position until the regular vote.

At present, the confirmed consequence of the court ruling is that Blagomir Kotsev retains his mayoral powers until the dispute is concluded.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bntnews.bg, varna24.bg