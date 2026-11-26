The minimum wage for 2027 should be increased from €660 to at least €672. This is the position of Assoc. Prof. Dr. Yosif Avramov, who believes that the higher amount should be secured within the budget.

“The budget should increase the minimum wage from €660 to at least €672,” Avramov said, outlining his position.

The Council of Ministers has already set a minimum monthly wage of €660 for the country as of January 1, 2027. The hourly wage has been fixed at €3.98 for an eight-hour workday and a five-day working week. The decision has been promulgated and will take effect at the beginning of next year.

€672 is the upper limit under the new mechanism

The proposed amount is €39.80, or 6.4%, higher than the minimum wage for 2026, which is €620.20. Under the new mechanism for determining the lowest wage, the range under discussion is between €620.20 and €672.80.

Social Minister Natalia Efremova said that the government’s ambition was for the minimum wage to come as close as possible to the upper limit. However, she said the working figure of €660 took the budget’s capabilities into account.

It is precisely the difference between €660 and €672 that lies at the heart of the dispute over incomes next year. Assoc. Prof. Lyuboslav Kostov of CITUB also said that the trade union would continue to insist on €672 if the new mechanism remained in force. CITUB is separately calling for a minimum wage of €690.

What comes next for the budget

Since the amount of €660 has already been set by decree, increasing it to €672 would require a new decision by the Council of Ministers and changes to the related budget calculations. The higher amount would affect both the wages of people receiving the minimum wage and labor costs in budget-funded organizations and subsidized programs.

The issue remains part of the debate over the 2027 budget. Economist Prof. Boyan Durankev also described around €672 as the amount that should result from applying the new formula and criticized the proposal for €660.

Sources: nova.bg, focus-news.net, btvradio.bg