The state Electricity System Security Operator /ESO/ has informed ERM Zapad that on December 1, 2026, it will carry out maintenance work at the 110/20 kV „Elin Pelin“ substation. The work at the facility requires a change in the power supply scheme for electricity consumers in the municipalities of Gorna Malina and Elen Pelin, Sofia Region.

Due to the change in the power supply scheme and the maintenance work at the ESO facility on December 1, 2026, between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., disruptions to the electricity supply of consumers in the settlements within the municipalities of Gorna Malina and Elin Pelin, Sofia Region, are possible.

ERM Zapad, in its capacity as the electricity distribution network operator, is obliged to ensure safe conditions for carrying out the work on the ESO facility. The change in the power supply scheme cannot be implemented without operational switching, which leads to brief power interruptions.

ERM Zapad is taking all measures to minimize inconvenience for consumers. The company remains fully prepared to respond should the need arise.

Information about the areas where planned interruptions are upcoming, their duration, and whether a specific address falls within their scope can be found on the ERM Zapad website, in the Interruptions section: https://ermzapad.bg/bg/za-klienta/prekusvania/.

The new digital service of Electrohold – a chatbot on Viber, through which consumers can check for interruptions – both planned and emergency ones, using a customer number or a meter point number, provides quick and convenient access to real-time information about power supply interruptions. The chatbot can be found by entering electrohold or electrohold in the Viber search bar.